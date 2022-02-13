MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior Mark Goetz posted a top-10 finish for the West Virginia University golf team in its first spring team tournament of 2022 at the Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, this weekend.

The native of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, finished tied for 10th place at 2-under-par. Goetz shot rounds of 69-69-70=208. The tournament was played at the par-70 Mark Bostick Golf Course.

Fifth-year senior Logan Perkins finished tied for 34th at 4-over-par (73-70-71=214), sophomore Jackson Davenport tied for 49th at 8-over-par (73-71-74=218), junior Trent Tipton tied for 55th with rounds of 75-69-75=219 (+9) and senior Kurtis Grant tied for 69th with rounds of 74-76-73=223 (+13).

As a team, the Mountaineers tied for 10th place (289-279-288=856, +16) with Florida Atlantic. WVU was one stroke behind Penn State and Jacksonville and finished ahead of No. 37 Missouri, No. 55 UCF, UNC Wilmington and No. 23 Liberty.

“It was a mixed bag this weekend with some good stuff and some stuff we need to work on,” coach Sean Covich said. “Mark continues to play well and set the standard for this team. The other guys had some good moments and fought hard until the finish.”

The Mountaineers will return to action in Henderson, Nevada, from Feb. 28-March 2 at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate at Reflection Bay Golf Club.

“We need to use the next two weeks to prepare well and get ready for a really important tournament for us in Las Vegas,” Covich said.