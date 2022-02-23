MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University golf coach Sean Covich has announced the signing of Westy McCabe to a national letter-of-intent for the 2022-23 academic year.

A native of Dallas, Texas, McCabe currently attends Trinity Christian Academy, where he is a two-time Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) 6A team state champion (2019 & 2021). McCabe played for coach Marshall Edwards at TCA, where they have produced several NCAA Division I golfer and PGA Tour pros, including Will Zalatoris and Kramer Hickok.

McCabe finished the 2021 fall high school season with a 72.8 tournament scoring average. He won medalist honors at the 2021 TAPPS North Texas regional with rounds of 76-69 and captured medalist honors in the North Texas PGA Junior Tour Lone Star Classic, North Texas PGA Junior Tour Mid-Summer Open and the Glen Rose Invitational.

He was a runner-up medalist in the 2021 TAPPS 6A State Championship, a runner-up medalist in the 2021 American Junior Golf Association Huntsville Junior Championship with rounds of 69-70-68 and was a runner-up medalist in the North Texas PGA Junior Tour Tangle Ridge Open and Frisco Junior Open. McCabe also claimed Top 5 showings with third place in the prestigious Jay Brewer Memorial Classic at Texarkana Country Club with rounds of 70-69-74 and fifth place in the PING Brophy Prep High School Rodeo in Arizona with scores of 71-70.

McCabe is also a member of the TCA varsity soccer team, was named All-District Center Mid-Fielder and team captain. He is the son of Randy and Leslie McCabe.

“We are very excited to add Westy to our team for next season,” coach Sean Covich said. “He is an outstanding young man, very athletic and competitive. Being a captain for his soccer team and a leader on his golf team shows his maturity. He has accomplished a lot on the golf course while playing two sports. I believe once he gets to WVU and focuses only on golf, he will really take his game to the next level.”

McCabe is golf’s second signing for 2022-23. In the fall, Covich announced the signing of Kaleb Wilson from Knoxville, Tennessee.