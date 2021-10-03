WVU golf to host Mountaineer Invitational

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team will return to action on Monday, hosting the Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport, West Virginia.



This will be the seventh consecutive Mountaineer Invitational. West Virginia won the team titles last April, in 2019 and 2018. Bowling Green won the event in 2017, Arkansas captured the team title in 2016 and Penn State won the inaugural event in 2015.

“We’re excited to once again host our annual event,” coach Sean Covich said. “Anytime you get to play at home, you look forward to it as 99 percent of our events are on the road. The club, their ownership and staff have really welcomed us since restarting the golf program a few years ago and has truly become our home.”

Last year, the Mountaineers entered the final round three strokes off the team lead and shot 7-under-par in the final round to win the team title at 9-over-par (293-299-281=873). Mark Goetz shot a career-low 65 in the final round to finish at 12-under-par and win the individual title. He was the only golfer in the field under par.



West Virginia will be joined by 11 other teams at Pete Dye. No. 8-ranked NC State, Penn State, Maryland, George Mason, Eastern Kentucky, Drexel, Ohio, Marshall, Bowling Green, Xavier and Eastern Michigan will join the host Mountaineers at Pete Dye.



The shotgun start will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Monday with all 12 teams scheduled to play 36 holes on Monday and then 18 holes on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Pete Dye Golf Club is a par-72, 7,308-yard course.



“We are grateful for such an amazing home golf course to showcase again this year,” Covich said.



This event will consist of five golfers per team with the top four counting in team scoring for each round. Fifth-year senior Goetz will be in the No. 1 spot for WVU, paired with the No. 1-ranked golfer in the country, Maximilian Steinlechner of NC State. Sophomore Jackson Davenport, junior Trent Tipton, fifth-year senior Logan Perkins and senior Kurtis Grant round out WVU’s lineup. Sophomores Will Stakel and Olivier Ménard and freshmen Max Green and Todd Duncan will compete as individuals for WVU.



Results for the tournament will be available at Golfstat.com.