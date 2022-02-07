WVU golf wraps up play at Georgia Southern

Freshman West Virginia native Todd Duncan makes a jump up the leaderboard on the final day of the tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University golfer Olivier Ménard jumped three spots in Monday’s final round to finish tied for 16th place at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate in Statesboro, Georgia.

Ménard, a sophomore from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec, Canada, shot rounds of 78-77-74=229 to finish 13-over-par for the 54-hole event.

Todd Duncan, a freshman from Daniels, West Virginia, shot a 2-under-par 70 on Monday to finish tied for 19th with rounds of 86-75-70=231 (+15).

Sophomore Will Stakel and freshman Max Green both shot rounds of 75 on Monday. Stakel finished tied for 23rd with rounds of 81-77-75=233 (+17), while Green tied for 27th with rounds of 77-82-75=234 (+18).

“I’m proud of these four guys and the way they battled in some tough weather all week,” coach Sean Covich said. “It’s never easy out there, and they finished strong with some good golf. I’m excited to see what they do in the next team qualifier.”

The Mountaineers will open team competition on Saturday and Sunday at the Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Florida.