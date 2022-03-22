MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU gymnastics is heading to the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers are heading to the Norman, Oklahoma for the 2022 NCAA Regional Championships. They’ll compete against host Oklahoma, as well as Minnesota, California, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State, Utah State and Arizona.

Tuesday’s bid marks the 42nd regional championships berth for the Mountaineers (13-5, 0-2 Big 12), their 37th in NCAA competition, and the team’s seventh consecutive qualification. West Virginia has advanced to the NCAA National Championships three times (1995, 1999, 2000) since 1983.

Under the current NCAA regional format, modified from last year, four meets will be held across four days. On Wednesday, March 30, West Virginia and Arizona will compete in dual meet, beginning at 4 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers and Wildcats are set to meet for the fifth time in program history, as well as the first time since 2010. The two squads have split the series, 2-2, with Arizona claiming a 194.750-192.975 victory over WVU in the most recent meeting in 2010.

The winner of Wednesday night’s matchup will advance to the second round of competition to face Oklahoma, Arizona State and Arkansas on Thursday, March 31, at 8 p.m. The first second-round meet on Thursday will feature Minnesota, California, Boise State and Utah State at 2 p.m. The top-two teams from each second-round meet will advance to the regional final, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 2, at 6 p.m.

WVU placed third at the Big 12 Championships, marking its best finish in the competition since 2017. The Mountaineers also posted a program-best score at the event.

Oklahoma will host the regional. The Sooners won the Big 12 Conference title Saturday, registering the highest team score in the event’s history.

The committee also selected the top-12 all-around competitors and the top-16 event specialists based on NQS and placed them geographically into one of the four regional sites, keeping individuals from the same team together. The list of all-arounders and event specialists included individual qualifying scores from the teams competing in the first round to ensure those individuals will compete in the individual competition, regardless of whether their teams advance from the first round.



The top-two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top event specialist at each regional site who is not part of an advancing team or all-around competitor will advance to the national championships in that event only.



The national championships will take place April 14-16, in Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena. The championship event is hosted by Texas Woman’s University. The top-two teams from the Norman and Seattle Regionals will compete in the first semifinal, and the top-two teams from the Auburn and Raleigh Regionals will compete in the second semifinal.

All-Around Competitors

Angelica Labat, Illinois State

Malia Hargrove, Arizona

Individual Event Specialists

Vault – Suki Pfister, Ball State

Vault – Alana Laster, Illinois State

Vault – Gayla Griswold, Lindenwood

Uneven Bars – Alissa Bonsall, Penn State

Uneven Bars – Alysen Fears, Arizona

Uneven Bars – Lauren Bridgens, Penn State

Uneven Bars – Cassidy Rushlow, Penn State

Balance Beam – Sirena Linton, Arizona

Balance Beam – McCaleigh Marr, Penn

Balance Beam – Ella Chemotti, Eastern Michigan

Balance Beam – Abbie Pierson, West Virginia

Floor Exercise – Bella Salcedo, Penn State

Floor Exercise – Kendra Combs, West Virginia

Floor Exercise – Jaye Mack, Illinois State

Floor Exercise – Caroline Herry, Arizona

Floor Exercise – Abbie Pierson, West Virginia

Regional competition takes place March 30 through April 2.