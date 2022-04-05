MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team returns home to take on in-state foe Marshall on Wednesday, April 6.

First pitch at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark is set for 3 p.m. ET. Due to potential inclement weather later in the evening, the game was moved up from its originally-scheduled start time of 6:30 p.m.

Tickets to Wednesday’s game are still available at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME, at the Mountaineer Ticket Office inside the WVU Coliseum or on game day at the ballpark’s box office. It’s Dollar Day, with all tickets and select concessions available for $1. Fans also will have the opportunity to play Baseball Bingo.

Fans who are unable to attend the game at its new time can exchange for tickets to a future home game this season at Gate A of Monongalia County Ballpark, the Mountaineer Ticket Office or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME.

Fans also can follow all the action with live stats, found on WVUsports.com. Additionally, the game will air live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network on 100.9 WZST-FM, as well as various affiliates throughout the state, the WVU Gameday App and WVUsports.com.

WVU (16-10, 2-1 Big 12) is 51-25 all-time against Marshall, with wins in 11 of the last 12 meetings. Of note, the Thundering Herd hasn’t won in Morgantown since April 9, 1991.

Last time out, the Mountaineers earned a series win at then-No. 10 TCU, from April 1-3, in Fort Worth. The feat marked WVU’s first against TCU on the road, as well as its first series win over a top-10 opponent away from home since March 17-19, 2017, at then-No. 10 Baylor.

WVU won the opener, 3-2, over the Horned Frogs, before falling, 5-4, in the middle game. The Mountaineers took the series finale, 5-2.

In Friday’s opener, WVU trailed, 2-1, with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, before sophomore utility player Ben Abernathy stole home to tie the game. Moments later, sophomore outfielder Braden Barry also scored when the ball got away from the catcher to give the Mountaineers a late lead. In the bottom half of the frame, redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Noah Short got out of a bases-loaded jam with a game-ending strikeout.

Of note, WVU won the game without collecting an RBI for the first time since a 2-0 win over the Horned Frogs on May 11, 2013.

Fifth-year senior right-hander Trey Braithwaite recorded the win in the series opener and notched a save in the series finale. He retired all 11 hitters he faced on Sunday, and did not allow a hit in 5.2 innings of action for the week, earning Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors.

WVU enters the week ranked No. 2 nationally in stolen bases, with 98. The club has swiped multiple bases in 20 of its 26 games this season.

West Virginia has won 21 consecutive midweek, home games, dating back to a 9-6 win over Niagara on April 3, 2017. In all, the Mountaineers are 99-56 at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark, including 6-1 this season.

Marshall is led by coach Jeff Waggoner, who has the Herd out to a 13-15-1 record. MU also is 3-6 in Conference USA play this season. Last weekend, the squad dropped a series at UAB.

Most recently, the Herd fell at Virginia Tech, 6-2, on Tuesday afternoon in Blacksburg.