MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tuesday’s match between WVU men’s soccer and American has been bumped up to a new time.

The contest will now begin at 11:30 a.m. in Washington, D.C. The match was originally scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., but was moved due to expected high temperatures throughout the northeast.

West Virginia (3-0) is in the midst of a two-game road trip. The Mountaineers defeated Yale 2-0 Friday. They have not allowed a goal this season.

The Mountaineers will return home Saturday at 1 p.m. to face Portland, a team that moved into the top 10 in the United Soccer Coaches poll last week.