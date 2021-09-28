WVU men’s soccer moves up in national poll, clinching historic ranking for program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team jumped to No. 3 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men’s National Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

The ranking marks the highest in program history in the United Soccer Coaches poll. WVU (6-0-2) is unbeaten in eight straight matches to begin the 2021 season, which is tied for its second-best start ever.

West Virginia earned a pair of home victories last week. First, WVU took down Dayton, 3-0, on Sept. 21, before it tallied its second clean sheet of the week with a 4-0 win over St. Bonaventure on Sept. 25.

Georgetown continues to sit at No. 1 in the poll, followed by No. 2 Washington and WVU. Also included in the top five is No. 4 Duke and No. 5 Marshall.

New Hampshire is up to No. 6 this week, ahead of No. 7 Tulsa and No. 8 Maryland. Loyola Marymount and Kentucky round out the top 10 at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

The Mountaineers are joined by Mid-American Conference member Bowling Green in this week’s poll, as the Falcons were slotted at No. 17. Additionally, Akron and Northern Illinois received votes.

Elsewhere, West Virginia is up to No. 3 in this week’s College Soccer News poll, while it was placed at No. 9 by TopDrawerSoccer.com.

WVU opens MAC play on Thursday, Sept. 30, against Akron. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.