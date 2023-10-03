MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dan Stratford’s Mountaineer men’s soccer team returned to its winning ways by picking up a pair of victories on the pitch last week.

With two more victories under its belt, West Virginia (8-0-2, 1-0-2 Sun Belt) continues to be ranked inside the top five nationally.

WVU checks in as the No. 3-ranked team in this week’s Top 25 poll from the United Soccer Coaches. It’s a one-spot improvement from where the team ranked a week ago. This week’s poll puts the program back inside the top 3 for the second time this season, and inside the top 5 for the fourth consecutive week. That appears to be the second-longest streak in program history.

The Mountaineers moved up three spots in the Top Drawer Soccer poll. Last week, TDS had West Virginia ranked seventh in the country, but the website has Stratford’s crew ranked back inside the Top 5 this week.

West Virginia won a pair of one-score games on the road this past week. WVU used two second-half goals to beat UNC Greensboro on Tuesday. The Mountaineers then came back from an early 1-0 deficit by scoring twice in both halves to down Georgia State in the 4-3 win on Saturday.

By winning both matches, West Virginia extended its unbeaten streak to 10 to begin the season. It is only the fifth unbeaten streak to reach at least 10 games in program history.

The Mountaineers are back in the friendly confines of Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium for three of their next four matches. WVU will take on Loyola Maryland (3-1-6) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET, and then host James Madison (4-3-3) on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.