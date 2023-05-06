GRANVILLE, W.Va. – West Virginia University announced that game three of the series between No. 12 WVU and Oklahoma will be pushed forward to 11 a.m. Sunday morning from its scheduled afternoon slot.

The announcement comes in anticipation of inclement weather in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. Gates will open at Monongalia County Ballpark at 10 a.m., one hour before the scheduled first pitch. All tickets will be honored, and those with tickets who cannot make it to Sunday’s game can visit the ticket office at the ballpark or online to exchange them for a future home game.

Broadcast details remain the same, and probable starters for both teams are yet to be announced.