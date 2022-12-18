MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team welcomes Fairmont State to the WVU Coliseum on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch all the action on Big 12 Now and follow along with live stats on Trackwrestling.

Monday’s dual has been declared a Dollar Night, with tickets and select concessions available for only $1 each. It’s also a Weekday Happy Hour, where fans can get half-price beverages from 6-7 p.m.

“We try to approach every dual the same,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said. “Whether it’s Fairmont or Missouri or whoever, we try to go out and compete in a way we know how to and that we know is going to be successful in March.”

WVU (3-1) and FSU (10-10) face off for the 29th time in history and first since 1977 on Monday. The following year snapped a 21-year stretch that saw the pair battle in 28 duals, including seven seasons in which they squared off twice. West Virginia opened the series on a 17-dual winning streak until Fairmont State escaped with a 19-15 victory in 1968. The Mountaineers currently hold a 20-8 advantage in the series.

FSU eventually shut down its wrestling program after the 1982-83 season, before adding it back in 2019 as a member of Mountain East Conference (MEC). The Falcons are led by first-year head coach Gennaro Bonaventura, who comes from being the head assistant at Waynesburg University.

In the polls, WVU earned three votes in the latest NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll. The squad also remains at No. 22 in FloWrestling’s tournament rankings, while six members of the team remain steady in the publication’s individual rankings – No. 6 Killian Cardinale (125), No. 21 Sam Hillegas (149), No. 5 Peyton Hall (165), honorable mentions Anthony Carman (184) and Austin Cooley (197) and No. 21 Michael Wolfgram (HWT).

*Rankings according to FloWrestling