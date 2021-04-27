WVU posts second-lowest score in its Big 12 Championship history

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team posted a score of 283, the second-lowest round WVU has recorded in a Big 12 Championship event, and true freshman Jackson Davenport posted the third-lowest score by a WVU player in a Big 12 Championship event, in round three of the Big 12 Golf Championship on Tuesday at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.

WVU’s round of 283 (3-over-par) was just one shot off its best round in a Big 12 Championship event. In 2019, the Mountaineers posted a 282 in the second round of the Big 12 Championship at The Greenbrier.

“There were better scoring conditions today, and our play reflected that,” coach Sean Covich said. “We were close to an under-par team round. It was very solid playing by the guys.”

Davenport shot a 1-under-par 69 in Tuesday’s round with four birdies on the card. His 69 ties for the third-lowest round by a WVU player in Big 12 Championship history. Matthew Sharpstene shot a 66 at the 2019 Big 12 Championship and a 67 at the 2018 Big 12 Championship, while Max Sear posted a 69 at the 2016 Big 12 Championship.

Senior Logan Perkins and sophomore Trent Tipton both shot 1-over-par on Tuesday, while fifth-year senior Etienne Papineau posted a two-over-par 72. Perkins and Papineau are tied for 23rd (+12) entering Wednesday’s final round. Senior Mark Goetz shot 4-over-par on Tuesday for the Mountaineers.

“Jackson and Trent really bounced back after a disappointing first day,” Covich said. “Today showed what they’re capable of, and they played some impressive golf on a championship course.

“Pap continues to do great things. It has meant so much to our guys to have him back in the lineup. Logan has fought hard all week and has played a lot of good golf. Mark has done too much for our team and worked too hard to leave here disappointed. We know he will play well tomorrow.”

West Virginia remains in ninth place with rounds of 311-303-283=897, five shots ahead of Iowa State and nine strokes behind Kansas State. Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are tied for the team lead.

The fourth and final round begins Wednesday morning at Prairie Dunes.