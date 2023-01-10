MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After capturing a pair of wins over Ohio (28-9) and No. 21 Pitt (24-11) last weekend, the West Virginia University wrestling team enters this week’s NWCA Division I Coaches Poll ranked No. 24.

It marks WVU’s first appearance in the NWCA Top 25 since the midway point of the 2015-16 season (January 12, 2016), when the squad eventually reached as high as No. 19 in the rankings.

What’s more, seven Mountaineers are ranked in the 13th edition of this season’s FloWrestling rankings – No. 7 Killian Cardinale (125), No. 24 Sam Hillegas (149), honorable mention Jordan Titus (141), No. 8 Peyton Hall (165), honorable mentions Anthony Carman (184) and Austin Cooley (197) and No. 20 Michael Wolfgram (HWT). Senior Alex Hornfeck (157) checks in InterMat’s rankings at No. 29.

Tickets to see the Mountaineers clash with No. 3 Iowa State (Feb. 3), No. 15 Northern Iowa (Feb. 5), Air Force (Feb. 10), and Clarion (Feb. 17) inside the WVU Coliseum are still available, and fans can purchase them by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME, or stopping by the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers are 6-1 overall and continue their four-dual road trip in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to face off with the Chattanooga Mocs inside Maclellan Gym on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. ET.