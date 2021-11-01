WVU rifle appears at No. 3 in latest CRCA poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rifle team was slotted at No. 3 in the latest Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) poll, the organization announced.

The weekly CRCA rankings are based on each team’s score from last weekend or the last score recorded if a team was idle last week.

Alaska-Fairbanks continued to rank No. 1 in this week’s poll, while Kentucky took the No. 2 spot in front of West Virginia. No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Ole Miss rounded out the top five.

The Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) continued to be fill out the latest rankings, as No. 10 Army, No. 12 Nebraska, No. 13 Akron, No. 14 NC State and No. 16 Memphis were are all slotted inside the poll’s top 20.

No. 3 West Virginia returns to competition this week against No. 4 TCU on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the X Count in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Mountaineers’ lone neutral-site contest of the season is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.