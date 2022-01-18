WVU rifle moves to No. 3 in CRCA Poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rifle team checked in at No. 3 in the latest Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association poll, the organization announced.

Kentucky, the defending national champion, claimed the No. 1 spot in this week’s rankings and was followed by No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks. Behind West Virginia, TCU and Ole Miss ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

No. 9 Akron, No. 10 Navy, No. 14 Army, No. 15 NC State and No. 16 Memphis of the Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) also were featured in this week’s rankings.

The Mountaineers return to competition this spring, beginning with a match against Navy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Saturday, Jan. 22. The contest against the Midshipmen is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET.

