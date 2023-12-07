The No. 5 West Virginia University men’s soccer team is set to play in the NCAA College Cup Semifinals on Friday evening against No. 9 Clemson. Kickoff from Lynn Family Stadium is set for 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at ncaatickets.com with gates opening to the public at 4:30 p.m.

The game will air on ESPNU and is also available on ESPN+ with Dalen Cuff, Devon Kerr, and Marion Crowder on the call. The game also can be heard on JACK FM (100.9 FM) and the Varsity Sports Network app as well as on U92 (91.7 FM) in Morgantown with live stats available at ncaa.com.

The Mountaineers advanced to their first College Cup in program history by defeating Loyola Marymount, 3-1, in the quarterfinals at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, improving their record this season to 17-2-4.

Luke McCormick, Sergio Ors Navarro and Yutaro Tsukada all scored in the victory with Otto Ollikainen, Constantinos Christou, Ryan Crooks, Carlos Hernando, and Jackson Lee all tallying assists.

Overall, Tsukada leads the team with 33 points on 12 goals and nine assists while Marcus Caldeira also has 12 goals to go along with three assists. Ors Navarro has eight goals for WVU while McCormick has found the back of the net seven times this year. Max Broughton has two goals while five other players have one goal for the Mountaineers.

Lee, Tsukada, Caldeira, McCormick and Frederik Jorgensen each earned All-Southeast Region honors from United Soccer Coaches earlier in the week.

Clemson is led by 14th year head coach Mike Noonan, who is 166-82-41 during his time with the Tigers, including the 2021 National Championship. The Tigers are 13-3-5 this season and have defeated Charlotte, No. 8 New Hampshire, and No. 16 Stanford to reach the College Cup.

Ousmane Sylla leads Clemson with 34 points, 12 goals, and 10 assists. Joseph Andema has started all 21 games in goal for the Tigers and has .727 save percentage.