WVU Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University will hold its 31st annual Sports Hall of Fame induction on Saturday prior to the WVU-Iowa State football game.

Induction ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge.

The 2021 class includes Keri Bland (cross country/track), Nicco Campriani (rifle), Noel Devine (football), Dale Farley (football), Mike Fox (football), Lajuanda Moody (gymnastics) and Olayinka Sanni (women’s basketball).

This class brings the total number of inductees to 215.

Due to the Sports Hall of Fame induction, there will be no Chick-fil-A Kids Zone this Saturday in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility.

Tickets for Saturday’s game against Iowa State are available at WVUGAME.com.