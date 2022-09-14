MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University will hold its 32nd annual Sports Hall of Fame induction on Saturday prior to the WVU-Towson football game.

Induction ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge.

The 2022 class includes Donna Abbott (women’s basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marsha Beasley (rifle), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men’s basketball) and Geno Smith (football).

This class brings the total number of inductees to 223.

Due to the Sports Hall of Fame induction, there will be no Kids Zone this Saturday in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility.

Tickets for Saturday’s game against Towson are available at WVUGAME.com.