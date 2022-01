MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving team’s dual meet scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28-29, at Notre Dame has been canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The meet will not be rescheduled.

The Mountaineers will return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 23, hosting the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park through Feb. 26.