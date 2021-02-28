WVU women’s soccer blanks Akron in exhibition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 4/12-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team took down Akron, 3-0, in its spring, exhibition opener on Sunday afternoon at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility in Morgantown.

Sophomore forward/defender Julianne Vallerand scored a pair of goals for the Mountaineers, while freshman forward Chloe Adler also found the back of the net in the win. All three of the squad’s goalkeepers – junior Maddie Murphy, sophomore Kayza Massey and freshman Jessica Kasacek – saw action in the affair.

WVU took a 1-0 lead in the first half on Adler’s goal, which was assisted by freshman forward Jadyn Chee. After a ball was played in, Adler hit the post before scoring on a second-effort attempt at goal.

The Mountaineers led by one at the half.

In the second half, Vallerand got to work, tallying her brace to extend the lead. Sophomore midfielder/defender Juliana Lynch was credited with an assist on both second-half goals.

Sunday’s match was originally scheduled to be played at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. However, inclement weather in the Morgantown area moved the fixture indoors.

The exhibition marked the unofficial start to the Mountaineers’ spring campaign. The squad, which finished 7-2 in its conference-only, fall slate, reopens regular-season action on Sunday, March 7, when it travels to Saint Joseph’s. Kickoff at Sean Sweeney Field in Philadelphia is set for 1 p.m. ET.