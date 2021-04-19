WVU women’s soccer earns No. 5 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Not even a global pandemic could interrupt one of the surest streaks in the history of Mountaineer athletics.

For the 21st season in a row, Nikki Izzo-Brown and WVU women’s soccer are heading to the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers earned the No. 5 overall seed in the field of 48, extending the fifth-longest streak of consecutive tournament berths in the nation. They have secured a first round bye and will face the winner of an opening round contest between Rice vs. Furman May 1 in the second round.

WVU earns the No. 5 overall seed, grabs a first-round bye and will take on the winner of Rice vs. Furman in the Second Round!

West Virginia has earned one of the competition’s top 16 overall seeds in six of the last seven seasons. During that span, the Mountaineers have advanced to the round of 16 four times, the round of eight twice and the College Cup Final once.

In 2019, the Mountaineers advanced to the Sweet 16 as an unseeded team, their first unseeded berth since 2013, when they earned automatic qualification as the Big 12’s champion.

The NCAA Tournament begins April 27 in North Carolina. The 2020 championship was delayed from the fall to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.