WVU women’s soccer misses NCAA Tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the first time in more than 20 years, an NCAA Tournament will be played without WVU women’s soccer in the bracket.

The Mountaineers failed to secure an at-large bid in the tournament field, snapping the program’s streak of 21 consecutive berths. The 64-team bracket was revealed Monday.

WVU reached the College Cup Final in 2016, and earned a berth in the 2020 rendition of the tournament, which was delayed to the spring due to the pandemic. The Mountaineers were eliminated in their first match, losing to Rice on a second half penalty kick.

But WVU struggled in Big 12 matches this season, going 3-3-3 in conference games. Its roster was battered by injuries and COVID issues, forcing the team to play with a depleted roster during key stretches of its league schedule.

West Virginia advanced to the Big 12 semifinals last week as the No. 6-seed in Round Rock, Texas. Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown’s squad upset No. 3-seed Baylor in the quarterfinals, but fell to No. 2-seed Texas in a penalty shootout the following match.

Top-seed TCU defeated Texas in the championship match, securing the league’s automatic bid. The Horned Frogs also won the conference regular season title.

TCU and Texas are the Big 12’s only representatives in the NCAA Tournament.

WVU concludes its 2021 campaign with a 10-5-5 overall record.