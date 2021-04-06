WVU women’s soccer sits at No. 5 in latest national ranking

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s soccer team checked in at No. 5 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches National Poll, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) moved down one spot in the newly-released poll, despite earning a 1-0 win over then-No. 10 Virginia on April 3, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. However, WVU has now been included in the poll’s top five seven times during the 2020-21 campaign, including twice this spring.

West Virginia is once again one of three Big 12 teams featured in the poll, joining No. 3 TCU and No. 18 Oklahoma State.

No. 1 Florida State topped the rankings again this week, ahead of No. 2 North Carolina and No. 3 TCU. No. 4 UCLA and the Mountaineers rounded out the top five. Penn State checked in at No. 6, while No. 7 Duke, No. 8 Clemson, No. 9 Arkansas and No. 10 Georgetown completed the top 10.

WVU also was placed at No. 5 in the latest TopDrawerSoccer.com poll, which was revealed on Monday, marking a season-best ranking in the poll this season.

Next up, the Mountaineers travel to No. 12 Virginia for their 2020-21 regular-season finale on Saturday, April 10, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.