WVU women’s soccer’s McCarthy named Big 12 Freshman of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Freshman midfielder Lilly McCarthy of the No. 4-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

McCarthy tallied the game-winning assist in the Mountaineers’ 1-0 win over No. 10 Virginia on April 3, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The Baltimore, Maryland, native connected with junior midfielder Isabella Sibley in the 86th minute to help WVU take down its second consecutive top-10 opponent. She also tallied a shot on goal in the victory.

This season, McCarthy has started in four of her 10 games played. She has registered two assists and 11 shots in 484 minutes of action.

The weekly honor is the first of McCarthy’s career. The Big 12 All-Freshman Team selection becomes the first Mountaineer to win Freshman of the Week honors since Jordan Brewster on Oct. 9, 2018. In all, WVU has now earned six conference player of the week awards this season, including two this spring. Last week, junior forward Alina Stahl was named the league’s offensive player of the week.

Next up, the Mountaineers make the return trip to Virginia for the 2020-21 regular-season finale on Saturday, April 10, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.