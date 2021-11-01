WVU’s Bourlot Jaeggi named MAC Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sophomore forward Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the Mid-American Conference Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Bourlot Jaeggi recorded a pair of game-winning goals for the Mountaineers in wins over Georgia State and Georgia Southern last week. First, his diving header in the 89th minute gave WVU a late lead against Georgia State in a 2-1 win on Oct. 28, at home, before he tallied a two-goal performance at Georgia Southern three days later.

The Sante Fe, Argentina, native opened the scoring against the Eagles with a 28th-minute goal and added a second in the 61st. WVU went on to win the match, 5-0.

In all, Bourlot Jaeggi leads the Mountaineers with six goals on the season, including four in his last three matches. He has scored the game-winning goal for WVU in three consecutive games.

The conference honor is the first of Bourlot Jaeggi’s career and the third for the Mountaineers this season. Junior midfielder Luke McCormick earned the weekly accolade on Sept. 6, while senior forward Yoran Popovic also was honored by the MAC on Sept. 27.

With the honor, WVU has had three different players earn MAC Player of the Week distinction for the first time since 2014. Its three total honors are the program’s most in one year since earning six in 2018.

The Mountaineers cap the 2021 regular season against Bowling Green on Thursday, Nov. 4, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.