TULSA, Okla. — Fifth-year senior Killian Cardinale of the West Virginia University wrestling team remains in contention for a spot on the podium heading into session four of the NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Cardinale, seeded No. 28 at 125 pounds, started the day by dropping his quarterfinal match to No. 4-seed Matt Ramos of Purdue via a 8-7 decision.

Entering the third period down 6-4, Cardinale quickly escaped to pull within one and later took the lead (7-6) after securing a takedown with 30 second left in the bout, before

Ramos scrambled out and turned the Mountaineer on his back for the go-ahead nearfall.

The Bristow, Virginia, native transitions to the backend of the bracket, where he battles No. 15-seed Brett Ungar of Cornell to earn All-America status for the third time in his college career and second time at WVU.

Additionally, the trio of redshirt freshman Jordan Titus (141), junior Peyton Hall (165) and redshirt junior Michael Wolfgram (HWT) saw their seasons come to end as all three were eliminated in round two of Wrestlebacks.

Session four is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Quarterfinals

125: No. 4 Matt Ramos (Purdue) dec. No. 28 Killian Cardinale (WVU), 8-7

Wrestlebacks Round 2

141: No. 14 Cael Happel (UNI) dec. No. 29 Jordan Titus (WVU), 10-5

165: No. 20 Holden Heller (Pitt) dec. No. 14 Peyton Hall (WVU), 9-7 (SV1)

HWT: No. 7 Owen Trephan (NC State) dec. No. 25 Michael Wolfgram (WVU), 3-1