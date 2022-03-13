Redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University track and field team placed eighth in the 3,000-meter run at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, at Birmingham CrossPlex, in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night.

In her NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championship debut, McCabe finished in a time of 9:05.09 to earn All-American honors.

“While expectations were much higher for this meet in early December, I couldn’t be prouder of Ceili’s performance today,” coach Sean Cleary said. “In just the eighth indoor track and field meet of Ceili’s young career, she emerges from this championship with incredible meet experience and her third First Team All-American award.

I was most proud that Ceili knew she had been prepared at the end of the fall. She was able to come into this meet and lay it on the line. Tactically this was a very slow race from the gun which resulted in a lot of pushing, tripping and congestion. Ceili handled herself very well in what was a championship style competition.”

The British Columbia, Canada, native, entered the national meet ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 Conference and No. 3 nationally in the 3,000-meter with a season-best mark of 8:52.52. The time, which was set at the Boston University Sharon Colyera-Danville Season Opener in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 4th, was good for a WVU indoor school record.

McCabe also anchored the WVU distance medley relay team to a third-place finish at the Big 12 Championship with a 4:37 split while also finishing 3rd in the mile in a time of 4:38.99. Her mile ranks No. 3 in the Big 12

“We can now go home and focus on the outdoor championships and continue to bring elite results,” Cleary said.

The Mountaineers open the 2022 outdoor regular season by hosting the annual Stan Romanoski Open on March 18-19, at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park.