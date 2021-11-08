WVU’s Heredia-Beltran named to Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team

WVU forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran dribbles up the field in a match at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

A Mountaineer features on the Big 12 women’s soccer all-tournament team roster. 

Freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran is the lone representative from WVU on the list. She scored a sensational goal in the quarterfinal round against No. 3-seed Baylor, sending the No. 6-seed Mountaineers through to the semifinals. 

West Virginia lost to No. 2-seed Texas in the conference semifinals on penalty kicks. 

Heredia-Beltran logged three goals and three assists for WVU in her debut season, tying for first on the roster in the latter category. The Kansas native was one of the top high school recruits in the sport last year and has appeared for the U.S. Women’s National Team’s under-20 squad. 

