MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe travels to the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Birmingham CrossPlex, in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 11-12.

In her first collegiate indoor NCAA Championships, McCabe is set to compete in the women’s 3,000- meter run, which is slated to begin Saturday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

“While this has not been the winter that we expected for Ceili and her Distance Medley teammates we are excited to watch the NCAA meet unfold,” coach Sean Cleary said. “We feel Ceili is getting fitter and stronger every day. This weekend will be a great opportunity to test her current fitness, and it will be a nice step for the outdoor season.”

Fans can follow the meet with help from the event’s live results at WVUsports.com. Live championship coverage will be streamed on ESPN3 on Friday, March 11, starting at 11 a.m. ET and Saturday, March 12, starting at 11:30 a.m. To access the live stream, visit ESPN3.com.

The British Columbia, Canada, native, enters the national meet ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 Conference and No. 3 nationally in the 3,000-meter with a season-best mark of 8:52.52. The time, which was set at the Boston University Sharon Colyera-Danville Season Opener in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 4, was good for a WVU indoor school record.

McCabe also anchored the WVU distance medley relay team to a third-place finish at the 2022 Big 12 Championship with a 4:37 split while also finishing third in the mile with a time of 4:38.99. Her mile ranks No. 3 in the Big 12.