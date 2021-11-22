WVU’s Payne to take part in Nigeria Women’s National Team training camp

West Virginia left back Nicole Payne dribbles through Buffalo’s Abby Callaghan (13) and Peyton Robinson (18) in the Mountaineers’ rout over the Bulls to open the season at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Aug. 19, 2021. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior defender Nicole Payne of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been invited to participate in a Nigeria Women’s National Team training camp, held in Abuja, Nigeria, from Nov. 22-30, in preparation for the Cote D’ivoire Africa Women’s Championship Qualifier match in February 2022.

Payne first joined the Super Falcons in June, participating in the U.S. Women’s Summer Series from June 10-16. During the series, the squad played against Jamaica, Portugal and the United States. She returned to the team in July for a World Cup qualifier training camp, form July 16-25, in Vienna, Austria.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Payne has previous international experience playing for the U.S. U-19, U-18, U-17, U-15 and U-14 National Teams during her youth career. Of note, Payne’s sister, Toni, also is on the Nigerian roster.
 
Payne has appeared in 53 career matches for WVU, including 44 starts, in three seasons with the Mountaineers. She has totaled four goals and two assists for 10 career points in 4,275 minutes played. This fall, she helped the WVU defense record 11 shutouts during the campaign, while allowing just 12 opponent goals throughout the season.

