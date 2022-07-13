Keli Zinn has left her post as WVU’s deputy athletics director to assume a similar role at LSU. (Photo courtesy WVU Athletics.)

Keli Zinn has left her post as WVU’s deputy athletics director.

The WVU alumna has accepted a similar position at LSU. She was officially introduced Wednesday as the executive deputy athletic director/chief operating officer for LSU Athletics.

In this role, Zinn will oversee the day-to-day operations of LSU athletics. She possesses nearly two decades of experience with Power 5 athletic programs.

Zinn spent more than a decade working in athletics at her alma mater, joining the staff at WVU in 2010. She served as interim director of athletics in 2014, becoming the first woman to serve as the leader of WVU’s athletic department.

She garnered national recognition on a number of occasions, receiving a prestigious “Forty Under 40 Award” from Sports Business Journal in 2019.