Mountaineer baseball keeps pace at No. 23

The West Virginia University baseball team remained at No. 23 in this week’s D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings, the organization released on Monday.

The Mountaineers have now been ranked in all four editions of the poll this season. WVU is one of five Big 12 schools listed in this week’s poll, joining No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 11 TCU, No. 13 Oklahoma State and No. 19 Texas.

No. 1 Arkansas tops the rankings again this week.

Additionally, the Mountaineers checked in at No. 30 in the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Top 30 Poll and received votes in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Both polls also were released on Monday.

West Virginia did not play last week after instituting a seven-day pause on team activities on March 2. WVU is off to a 4-3 start to the 2021 campaign and finished with a winning record in February for the fifth time in the last six seasons. The Mountaineers last played on Feb. 28, earning a 9-7 win over Bryant at the CCU Baseball Tournament in Conway, South Carolina.

