MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s freshmen came up big on Tuesday as the Mountaineers topped No. 13 Maryland 8-6 in College Park.

WVU’s four-run first inning propelled the Mountaineers to an early lead and was the beginning of a streak of seven unanswered scores to give them an insurmountable lead. The Mountaineers even batted around in the opening frame, running two pitchers off the mound as they recorded five walks and three hits in the first.

Ryan Van Buren (0-1) gave up five runs (four unearned) and completed just 2/3 of an inning.

Freshman Logan Suave started at catcher for WVU and added to the lead in the second with a fielder’s choice, shortly after knocking in a 2-RBI single in the first. He finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Classmate Sam White hit his first career home run in the third inning with a leadoff solo shot. That was his only hit of the game as he finished 1 for 4.

Tevin Tucker added his second homer of the season for an insurance run in the seventh inning. Like White, it was his only hit of the game.

The Terrapins did rally and eventually brought the tying run to the plate. Nick Lorusso knocked in Maryland’s first two runs in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit to five. UMD further inched closer with back-to-back homers by Elijah Lambros and Luke Shliger in the seventh.

Kevin Keister attempted to complete the comeback in the bottom of the ninth with a 2-out RBI single. Zach Martin was unable to bring him home, though, grounding out to JJ Wetherholt at second base for the final out.

Freshman righty Robby Porco (1-0) earned his first collegiate win, giving five innings of work and allowing two runs on five hits. Keegan Allen earned his first save of the season by finishing out the ninth inning.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-2 on the season with the win. They continue their road trip on Friday when they open a stretch of four games in four days — three against Arizona before facing MLB’s Diamondbacks in an exhibition at Chase Field.