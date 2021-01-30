Mountaineer Game Day: Florida Jan. 30, 2021

The Mountaineers are set to take the Coliseum court this afternoon, but before tip-off at 2:00 catch up on a brand-new episode of Mountaineer GameDay. Hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica preview today’s matchup in the Big 12/SEC Challenge against the Florida Gators.

In the opening segment, Nick and Anjelica breakdown the Gators in the AARP West Virginia Know Your Opponent segment. They also take a closer look at the Big 12 Conference standings, as well as Bob Huggins’s road to 900 wins. The head coach himself joins the program in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. WBOY Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff brings you a weather update in the Encova Insurance Weather Report:

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They break down both teams, and what players on both squads look out for on the court. The Mountaineer Game Day team also honor the loss of Mountaineer basketball great Chris Brooks, who passed away this past week:

Nick takes a look back on the Mountaineer’s 2018 matchup against the Gators in the Jimmy V classic. The Mountaineers fell to the Gators 66-56 in the Garden. Anjelica will dive into what Big 12 Conference schools have landed themselves in the AP Top 25 Poll, as well as some leaders in the Big 12. Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will also bring you his Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week. This week he highlights Fairmont standout, Jalen Bridges:

Warren Baker is back to bring you his keys to a Mountaineer victory in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

Nick and Anjelica preview WVU women’s basketball road contest against TCU. They also unveil this week’s Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Biggest Fan winner. This week the winner is near and dear to Nick’s heart, it’s Grandma Betty. Join us again next week as Nick and Anjelica preview next Saturday’s clash against Kansas: