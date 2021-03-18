Mountaineer Game Day: NCAA Tournament Special

The West Virginia University baseball team continues its homestand by playing host to Coastal Carolina for a three-game, weekend series, presented by Dan Ryan Builders, from March 19-21, at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Tickets to all three games of the series are sold out. A limited number of WVU student tickets will be available on game days in pairs of two. Student tickets can be picked up at Gate A or C of Monongalia County Ballpark. Students are admitted free with a valid student I.D.