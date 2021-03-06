Mountaineer Game Day: Oklahoma State – March 6, 2021

The Mountaineers are looking to cap their regular season finale with a 900th win for head coach Bob Huggins against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Before tipoff at 2:00 at the Coliseum, catch up with Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone in a brand-new episode of Mountaineer Game Day. Nick and Anjelica will bring you up to speed on all things WVU hoops.

Nick and Anjelica welcome you into the show with the road to 900 wins for head coach Bob Huggins. Coach Huggins earned his 899th win over TCU Thursday evening. Nick and Anjelica will also get to know today’s opponent Oklahoma State, sponsored by AARP West Virginia. Hear from head coach himself Bob Huggins in the Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance. Nick and Anjelica will also take a look at the Big 12 standings. Gold and Blue Nation’s Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff will also bring you today’s forecast in the Encova Insurance Weather Report:

Take a look at key players to watch this afternoon for both the Mountaineers and the Cowboys as Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will also bring you his Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week:

Nick and Anjelica take a look back at the Mountaineers’ first meeting with the Cowboys in Stillwater earlier in the season. The Mountaineers bounced back from a 19 point deficit to earn the win against the Cowboys. Anjelica will break down leaders in the Big 12 in points per game, field goal percentage and rebounds:

Our WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker brings you his weekly keys to another Mountaineer victory in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

Nick and Anjelica close out today’s show with breaking news regarding today’s game. Oklahoma State’s leading scorer Cade Cunningham will not play in today’s clash with the Mountaineers as he battles an ankle injury. Nick and Anjelica will unveil this week’s Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Biggest Fan winner. This week’s winners go by “The Mountain Mamas”. We’ll be back next week to bring you another edition of Mountaineer Game Day throughout the Big 12 Conference Tournament, check your local listings for airtimes: