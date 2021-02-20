Mountaineer Game Day: Texas – Feb. 20, 2021

The Gold and Blue Nation crew is back to bring you another episode of Mountaineer Game Day. Catch up on all things WVU hoops as Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone preview today’s match up against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns.

Nick and Anjelica welcome you into a brand-new episode of Mountaineer Game Day by looking back at the Mountaineers’ last contest against Texas that led into a last second Mountaineer loss by an Andrew Jones three-point shot. Nick and Anjelica get to know today’s opponent Texas, sponsored by AARP West Virginia. Nick takes a closer look at the Big 12 Conference standings and Coach Huggins’s road to 900 wins. Hear from the head coach himself Bob Huggins in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. WBOY Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff brings you a weather update in the Encova Insurance Weather Report:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone as they highlight key players for the Mountaineers and the Longhorns. Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley brings you his weekly Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week:

Take a look back at the 2020 matchup between the Mountaineers and Longhorns that ended in Macke Mania when Spencer Macke ended the game with a legendary three-point shot. Nick and Anjelica take a look at what Big 12 Conference schools have landed themselves in the AP Top 25 poll and take a look at leaders in points-per-game, field goal percentage and rebounds in the Big 12:

Our WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker is back to bring you his weekly keys to a Mountaineer victory in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

Before we close out this week’s edition of Mountaineer Game Day, we take a look at today’s WVU women’s basketball matchup against TCU. They also unveil this week’s Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Biggest Fan winners. See how you can be featured on an upcoming episode of Mountaineer Game Day. Be sure to tune in next week as we preview WVU’s matchup against Kansas State: