Mountaineer GameDay: Arkansas

(NEXSTAR) – The most common symptoms of the omicron variant of COVID-19 look and feel a lot like a cold or a flu: runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat. But there are lesser known symptoms people are also reporting when they test positive for the virus, like itchy eyes, night sweats, nausea and vomiting.

Nausea and vomiting are both listed as COVID-19 symptoms by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the gastrointestinal symptoms are less common than respiratory symptoms.