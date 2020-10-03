Mountaineer GameDay – Baylor 2020

The Mountaineers are back in action at home to face the Baylor Bears. Before kickoff, catch up on the Mountaineers with another episode of Mountaineer GameDay. Hosts Nick Farrell, Amanda Mazey and Anjelica Trinone bring you the latest on WVU Football leading up to kickoff at Noon ET.

Amanda and Nick welcome you into the show with the ‘Eer to ‘Eer segment, sponsored by Beltone. Anjelica will catch up with the head coach himself, Neal Brown in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. WBOY Chief Meteorologist will also join the program to bring you the weather conditions today at Milan Puskar Stadium in the Encova Insurance Weather Report:

Nick and Amanda will look back on last year’s matchup against the Bears in Waco. Anjelica will report live from Milan Puskar Stadium to discuss Coach Brown’s relationship with Baylor QB, Charlie Brewer:

WVU Football Radio Analyst Dwight Wallace chats with Nick to discuss last week’s 13-27 loss in Stillwater. Dwight will also give his keys to how the Mountaineers can pull off a win over the Bears when they arrive in Morgantown:

Matt Roberts, Sports Director of KWKT in Waco, joins the program to chat with Nick on Baylor’s top players, their play against Kansas last week and keys to how Baylor can pull off a win over the Mountaineers:

Nick and Amanda rejoin to talk about what Big 12 teams are in the AP Top 25 Polls, and other Big 12 Saturday slate games going on in week five:

Checking Back with Anjelica Live at Milan Puskar Stadium to discuss the Stills Brothers play against Baylor in 2019, and how they will match up this year:

Wolfman gives his breakdown on Baylor vs. Kansas in this week’s Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General:

Scott Nolte is back to bring you his keys to a win over Baylor, and how the Mountaineers can improve from their loss last weekend to Oklahoma State in this week’s Keys to the Game, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston. Wolfman also rejoins to bring you his Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week:

Before we say farewell for this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, check out this week’s Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Biggest Fan of the Week. We’ll be back in two weeks for pre-game coverage against Kansas: