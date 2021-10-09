Mountaineer GameDay: Baylor

(StudyFinds) - Most people who grew up with brothers or sisters know sibling relationships aren’t always picture perfect. A sibling can be your best friend one minute, and your worst enemy the next. Now, however, researchers from the University of York find that children who consistently bully a sibling at a young age can push their brother or sister towards a greater risk of mental health and overall well-being issues later on in adolescence.

Study authors looked at data on over 17,000 people during this project. The team concludes that as sibling-bullying frequency increases during early-to-middle adolescence, so does the severity of mental health issues in that child’s late teenage years.