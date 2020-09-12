Mountaineer GameDay, Ep. 1

It’s here! Mountaineer football is back, and get ready for kickoff with Mountaineer GameDay. Hosts Nick Farrell, Amanda Mazey, Anjelica Trinone and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on mountaineer football leading up to kickoff against Eastern Kentucky University at Noon ET.

Nick and Amanda welcome you in for the first episode of Mountaineer GameDay for the 2020 season. They discuss the Big 12 preseason poll and other Big 12 football games happening this week. Anjelica will catch up with Head Coach Neal Brown for an exclusive interview in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. WBOY Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff will also join to give his game day weather report in the GameDay Weather, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Anjelica Trinone reports live on location at Milan Puskar Stadium:

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby has had a year like no other. Nick Farrell earlier this week chatted with Commissioner Bowlsby on the timeline of events from sports being cancelled in March to the decision made last month to continue on with play:

Fairmont native brother duo Darius and Dante Stills have been a force for the mountaineer defense. The Stills Brothers reflect on their time playing together from high school, to the old gold and blue. Last week Neal Brown named Jarret Doege the starting quarterback for West Virginia. Anjelica chatted with Doege in an exclusive interview to talk about his reaction to being named the leader of the Mountaineer offense:

In the Know Your Opponent segment, EKU head coach, Walt Wells chats with Anjelica on playing Marshall in week one, and improvements that need to be made before facing the Mountaineers. The Wolfman will also join the program to give his weekly Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week. The hit this week focuses on former offensive lineman Colton McKivitz and one of his biggest hits from last season:

Anjelica talks Doege being named starting quarterback for the Mountaineers, and his memories playing EKU for Bowling Green:

Wolfman will break down EKU’s performance in week one against Marshall in this week’s Wolf’s Den:

Scott Nolte might not be sitting at the desk in the Mountaineer GameDay studio, but he will be bringing you his keys to the game, brought to you by Astorg Motors of Charleston:

Nick and Amanda close out this edition of Mountaineer GameDay with information of how you can be Panhandle’s Biggest Fan of the Week on the next episode of Mountaineer GameDay: