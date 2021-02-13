Gold and Blue Nation’s Anjelica Trinone sits down with WVU football head coach Neal Brown for an exclusive interview to recruiting and coaching through a global pandemic in the Mountaineer GameDay: Football Recruiting Special, presented by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration. See what the head coach has in-store for the upcoming 2021 football season.

Anjelica and Neal Brown look back at the 2020 spring football season coming to a halt with the rise of COVID-19 in the United States. Coach Brown goes in-depth of playing a 10 game season in a pandemic and the challenges that the team has faced and overcome throughout. Coach Brown also touched on the mental health component that players have dealt with throughout the season:

Coach Brown discusses the motivation from student-athletes to play this season. With health and safety protocols set in place, changes in the team were made when preparing to play games. Coach Brown discusses what he looks at to improve within his team and himself to set his team up to be successful:

Anjelica and Coach Brown discuss areas that were a strong suit recently and moving forward. Coach Brown touches on how academics and defensive play were strong components for his team this season. Coach Brown and Anjelica also discuss incoming players for the Mountaineers that signed in the early singing period. Coach Brown highlights West Virginia native Wyatt Milum and how he can be a strong contributing factor for the Mountaineers:

Coach Brown touches on the recruiting process and how it’s changed over the years. Coach Brown also discusses how his incoming players have committed before the 2020 season started:

Before we close out this edition of the Mountaineer GameDay: Football Recruiting Special, Coach Brown discusses his support for fellow WVU sports programs. Coach Brown touches on attending WVU men’s basketball games with his daughter and how she may get involved in the coaching industry one day: