Mountaineer GameDay – Kansas 2020

Mountaineer football is back at home this weekend, but before kickoff catchup on the Mountaineers in this week’s episode of Mountaineer GameDay. Hosts Nick Farrell, Amanda Mazey, Anjelica Trinone, Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley and Scott Nolte bring you the latest updates prior to kick off at noon in Morgantown.

Nick and Amanda welcome you into the program with the latest news regarding the Mountaineers’ matchup against Kansas. Kansas head coach Les Miles will not be in attendance in Morgantown to coach the Jayhawks. Miles was cleared to makes the trip, but opted out of traveling due to safety concerns. Amanda and Nick will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, sponsored by Beltone. Hear from the head coach of the Mountaineers himself, Neal Brown in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. WBOY Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff will provide a weather update for game day in the Encova Insurance Weather Report:

Nick and Amanda will take a look back at the 2019 matchup between WVU and Kansas. Anjelica will report live from Milan Puskar Stadium:

WVU Football Radio analyst Dwight Wallace joins Mountaineer GameDay to give his breakdown on the Mountaineer football team. Wallace will also give his keys to the Mountaineers pulling off a win over the Jayhawks:

Kansas radio announcer Brian Hanni will chat with Nick about the Kansas Jayhawks struggles. Hanni will also give his keys for the Jayhawks:

Nick, Amanda and Anjelica discuss the news of Les Miles not making the trip to Morgantown to coach the Jayhawks. They will also discuss other Big 12 schools’ play this week being affected by COVID-19:

We check back in with Anjelica live at Milan Puskar Stadium:

The Wolfman joins the program to breakdown the Kansas Jayhawks in this week’s Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General:

Scott Nolte will give his keys to a victory over Kansas in this week’s Keys to the Game, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston. Wolfman will also give his Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week, highlighting Mike Brown:

Before Nick and Amanda close out this week’s episode of Mountaineer GameDay, they will discuss how you can enter the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Biggest Fan Contest. They will also unveil this week’s winner. We’ll be back again next week to preview the Mountaineers’ matchup against Texas Tech in Lubbock: