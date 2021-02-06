Mountaineer GameDay: Kansas Feb. 6, 2021

The Mountaineers are set to take the Coliseum court today for a revenge contest against the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks, and we’re bringing you another edition of Mountaineer GameDay. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell preview today’s matchup before tip-off is underway at 2:00.

In the opening segment, Nick and Anjelica get to know today’s opponent Kansas, sponsored by AARP West Virginia. They will also take a closer look at the Big 12 standings and the road to 900 wins for head coach Bob Huggins. Hear from the man himself Bob Huggins in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. Dillon “Big Chill Dill” Gaudet has today’s forecast in the Encova Insurance Weather Report:

Nick and Anjelica go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Encova Insurance. They breakdown some of the best players for both the Mountaineers and the Jayhawks. Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley brings you his Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week. This week he highlights big plays from Derek Culver:

Nick and Anjelica look back at WVU’s last win over Kansas. That win comes from 2018 with a Jermaine Haley layup that secured the win for the Mountaineers and ended in a court-storm. Take a look at what Big 12 Conference schools have landed themselves in the AP Top 25 Poll this week and who leads the Big 12 in points-per-game, field goal percentage and rebounds:

Our WVU hoops analyst Warren Baker is back to bring you his insight on the Mountaineers and his keys to the game, brought to you by Astorg Motors of Charleston:

Before we conclude this week’s episode of Mountaineer GameDay check out our biggest fan winner, sponsored by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration. This week’s winner is a four-legged fan by the named Summer Pup. Be sure to join us again next week as Nick and Anjelica preview the Mountaineers before their clash with the Oklahoma Sooners: