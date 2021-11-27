Mountaineer GameDay: Kansas

(iSeeCars) - While electric vehicles still make up a tiny sliver of new model sales, the growth rate for these battery-pack powered machines is outpacing the sale of internal combustion engines. Now consider that trucks have been among the best-selling models in the U.S. for several decades, and it’s logical to assume the impending wave of electric trucks is going to lead to even faster growth in electric vehicle market share.

The real challenge for electric pick-up trucks is convincing traditional truck buyers to give them a chance. A quick glance at who buys the best-selling Ford F-150, along with the second- and third-best-selling Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado, and it’s clear these folks aren’t exactly bleeding-edge tech geeks. Truck owners tend to think of their vehicles as pure utility devices – tools engineered to get important work done. These buyers have no time or patience for compromises, regardless of powertrain.