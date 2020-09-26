Mountaineer GameDay – Oklahoma State 2020

Mountaineer GameDay is back with another episode before kickoff against Oklahoma State in Stillwater. Hosts Nick Farrell, Amanda Mazey, Anjelica Trinone and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers leading up to kickoff in Stillwater at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Nick and Amanda welcome you in with ‘Eer to ‘Eer sponsored by Beltone. Anjelica with chat with the head coach himself, Neal Brown in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. Nick and Amanda will take a look at the NCAA Football Top 25 poll. WBOY Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff will also join for the Mountaineer GameDay Weather, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

Anjelica reports live from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater:

WVU Football Radio Analyst Dwight Wallace joins the program to give his analysis on the Mountaineers, and how they can pull off a win over the Cowboys. OSU is came off a win last weekend over the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. Wallace gives his keys to how the mountaineers can succeed, along with who the mountaineer’s defense needs to stop in order to be successful:

KFOR Sports Director in Oklahoma, Brian Brinkley chats with Nick on Oklahoma State past victory over Tulsa. Brinkley will also give his keys to a Pokes win over the Mountaineers. Brinkley will highlight key players for the cowboys, and who the mountaineers need to stop in order to beat the pokes:

Earlier in the week Anjelica caught up with Nikki Goodenow to discuss Mountaineer Nation Day, and what countries have been added to the list of Mountaineer Nation:

Anjelica rejoins the program with an update from Boone Pickens Stadium:

Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley joins the program to break down the Oklahoma State defense in this week’s Wolf’s Den. Wolfman will be breakdown the Oklahoma State dynamic defense against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes offense:

Scott Nolte will bring you his keys to a win over the Pokes in the Astorg Motors of Charleston, Keys to the Game. The Wolfman will also rejoin to bring you the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week. This week Wolfman highlights a hit from Alonzo Addae against EKU:

Time now for the final segment for Mountaineer GameDay. Nick and Amanda introduce this week’s Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Biggest Fan of the Week, Elliot. Nick and Amanda will also give their final thoughts for this week’s episode: