Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Football Special set to air this weekend

The Mountaineer GameDay preseason football special is set to return this weekend and will air on Nexstar stations across West Virginia and on AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh.

The Gold and Blue Nation team is back to preview another WVU football season under coach Neal Brown.

Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone kick things off with a breakdown of key players for the Mountaineers as they go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They will also bring you their keys to the preseason in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game.

Tony Caridi and Brown discuss Milan Puskar Center’s new look from inside the renovated Hall of Traditions in the Encova Insurance Coach’s Corner. Brown is excited about the upgrades, and says they will help his current team, and are part of the program’s bright future.

Dr. Clay Marsh joins the program to give an update on how the Delta Variant is affecting West Virginia. Dr. Marsh gives his insight and recommendations on staying safe this season, as well as what needs to be done to keep fans in the stands throughout football season.

Plus, we’ll take a look inside WVU’s 2021 preseason and fall camp.

Finally, Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you his breakdown on the Mountaineers in the Wolf’s Den, presented by Little General Stores. This week, Wolfman breaks down WVU’s offense and what they’ll need to do to be successful.

Be sure to check local listings or your channel guide for station information and air times for this week’s episode.

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

AT&T SportsNet – Friday, Aug. 20, 6 p.m.

AT&T SportsNet – Saturday, Aug. 21, 5 p.m.

AT&T SportsNet – Sunday, Aug. 22, Noon

Nexstar Affiliate

Clarksburg (WBOY) – Saturday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m.

Charleston (WOWK) – Saturday, Aug. 21, 7 p.m.

Wheeling (WTRF) – Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m.

Beckley (WVNS): Saturday, August 21, 9 a.m. CBS59 Sunday, August 22, 11:30 a.m. CBS59 Sunday, August 22, 1 p.m. FOX59



The Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine-style show that sets up the 2021 season for the Mountaineers.