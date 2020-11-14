Mountaineer GameDay – TCU 2020

The Mountaineers are back at Milan Puskar Stadium for a matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs. Before kickoff at noon ET, catch up on the Mountaineers in a brand-new episode of Mountaineer GameDay. Hosts Nick Farrell, Amanda Mazey, Anjelica Trinone, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on WVU football, and look back at last week’s competition against Texas.

Nick and Amanda welcome you into a brand-new episode of Mountaineer GameDay with a look back at WVU’s 17-13 loss on the road at Texas and TCU’s 34-18 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Anjelica reports live from Milan Puskar Stadium to discuss today’s matchup against WVU and TCU. Amanda and Nick will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone to discuss key players for the Mountaineers and the Horned Frogs and take a look at the current Big 12 standings. WBOY Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff brings you his game day forecast in the Encova Insurance GameDay Weather Report:

Anjelica reports live from Milan Puskar Stadium to discuss the growing pains this WVU team has faced this season:

WVU Football Radio Analyst Coach Dwight Wallace joins Mountaineer GameDay to give you his analysis on the Mountaineer’s play against the Longhorns, and give his keys to a win over TCU:

Brian Estridge the voice of the TCU Horned Frogs gives his breakdown of this TCU football team, and gives his keys to a Horned Frog victory on the road:

Nick and Amanda look back at past competitions between the Mountaineers and the Horned Frogs. Anjelica chats with the Head Coach of the Mountaineers himself, Neal Brown in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley joins to highlight Alonzo Addae’s big hit against Texas in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week:

Anjelica gives her final update from Milan Puskar Stadium to discuss improvements in the WVU wide receivers unit:

Scott Nolte is back to bring you his keys to a win over the Horned Frogs in this week’s Keys to the Game, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston:

The Wolfman is back to bring you his analysis on the TCU Horned Frogs and who the Mountaineers need to contain in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den, presented by Little General:

The Mountaineer GameDay crew highlights Military Appreciation Day at Milan Puskar Stadium. Hear from Head Coach Neal Brown and WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker on what Military Appreciation Day means to them. Nick and Amanda bring you this week’s winner of the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Biggest Fan Contest. Be Sure to join us again for a new episode of Mountaineer GameDay in two-weeks to preview the match up against the Oklahoma Sooners as they enter Morgantown: