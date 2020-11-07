Mountaineer GameDay – Texas 2020

The Mountaineers’ are on the road again heading to the Lone Star State to face the No. 22 Texas Longhorns in Austin. Before kickoff catch up on the Mountaineers in a brand-new episode of Mountaineer GameDay. Hosts Nick Farrell, Amanda Mazey, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on Neal Brown and company before kickoff at noon ET on ABC.

In the opening segment, Nick and Amanda look back at the 37-10 WVU victory over Kansas State. They will also take a look back at Texas’s overtime upset over Oklahoma State. Anjelica will report live from Darrell K. Royal- Texas Memorial Stadium. Anjelica will also bring you her discussions from earlier in the week with Head Coach Neal Brown in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner. Nick and Amanda will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They discuss key players for the Mountaineers and the Longhorns. They will also take a look at the Big 12 standing and Saturday slate. WBOY Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff will bring you his weather report in the Encova Insurance Weather Report:

Nick and Amanda will take a look back at past matchups between the Mountaineers and the Longhorns. Anjelica will report live from Austin to discuss the historical 2018 matchup between the Longhorns and the Mountaineers:

WVU Football Radio Analyst Coach Dwight Wallace joins to give his analysis on the play against Kansas State, and the upcoming matchup against the Longhorns. Dwight will also bring his keys to pull off a win over Texas:

KXAN in Austin sports anchor Roger Wallace joins the program to give you his breakdown on the Longhorns. Wallace will also bring you his keys for Texas to pull off a win over the Mountaineers:

Anjelica will give an update live from Austin. Amanda and Nick will dive deeper between the Longhorns and Mountaineers before they face off in Austin. They will also take a look at the Mountaineer’s remaining schedule for the season. Dale Wolfley will bring you the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week, highlighting Mike O’Laughlin:

Anjelica give her final update from Darrell K. Royal- Texas Memorial Stadium. Anjelica discusses the defensive force the Mountaineers have this season, and highlights key players for the Mountaineer defense including Dreshun Miller and Jeff Pooler Jr.:



Scott Nolte is back to bring you his keys to a win over the Longhorns on the road in the Astorg Motors, Keys to the Game:

The Wolfman is back to breakdown the Texas Longhorns and their game against Oklahoma State in this week’s Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General:

Nick and Amanda bring you their final word for this week’s episode of Mountaineer GameDay. Before they sign off they bring you this week’s Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Biggest Fan of the Week winner. This week’s winner is Scotty Smith. Be sure to tune in next week to preview WVU’s matchup against TCU.