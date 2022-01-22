Mountaineer GameDay: Texas Tech

(NEXSTAR) – In the month and a half since omicron started spreading across the U.S., we've learned a lot about what the variant looks and feels like. For many, especially the vaccinated, it seems to feel more like a bad cold than influenza or severe respiratory illness.

While there haven't yet been any major peer-reviewed studies of omicron symptom differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, doctors are reporting anecdotal evidence that show some differences.